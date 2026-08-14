Business

Shell loses Concourt battle over exploration of oil, gas in Eastern Cape

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
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Shell determined to forge ahead with exploration off Wild Coast 
Protests have been raging against the planned Shell seismic survey for oil and gas. Its reported Shell is not backing down on its plan to extract oil and gas off the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape. / Gallo Images

Shell has lost a legal battle over plans to explore for oil and gas off South Africa’s ecologically sensitive Wild Coast. This comes after the courts found that the exploration rights and permissions for seismic surveys had been granted unlawfully.

The ruling centres on the approval of exploration activities involving oil and gas companies Shell and Impact Africa, with the courts finding shortcomings in the public consultation process.

This is a developing story

  • Shell lost a legal battle over plans to explore for oil and gas off South Africa’s Wild Coast.
  • The courts found that the exploration rights and permissions for seismic surveys were granted unlawfully.
  • The ruling involves exploration activities by Shell and Impact Africa.
  • The courts identified shortcomings in the public consultation process regarding these approvals.
  • The situation is currently developing.

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