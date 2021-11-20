Shoprite and Checkers win big at SA Loyalty Awards

Johannesburg- The Shoprite Group’s Xtra Savings rewards programmes have scooped three awards at the 2021 South African Loyalty Awards, with both the Shoprite and Checkers brands recognised.

Checkers won Best Programme of the Year in the retail sector while Shoprite won Best Programme of the Year among newcomers.

Checkers also won the award for Best Strategic Use of Data Analytics and CRM Applications.

These awards are a significant scoop for the Group who edged out the competition in two of the most coveted categories.

The “best programme” awards celebrate brands that demonstrate they have operated the best loyalty programme in their respective industry and demonstrate overall commercial benefits to the organisation.

Checkers launched the Xtra Savings rewards programme just two years ago and it became an instant success.

250 members a second signed up at launch, and the programme achieved unprecedented sales and profitability growth for the Checkers brand.

Central to the programme’s success is Xtra Savings’ focus on simplicity and transparently delivering customers personalised discounts on the products they love.

It’s this achievement that earned it its second award on the night.

“The impressive use of data and analytics is a core building block for the Checkers programme. The results of the programme speak volumes for the effective use of their insights. This is the benchmark!” said South African Loyalty Awards judge, Zandile Manana.

Of Shoprite Xtra Savings’ accolade, judge Nicholas Bednall said the programme had rapidly made significant strides.

“The Shoprite Xtra savings programme certainly has resonated with consumers and continues the Shoprite Group’s digital transformation journey.”

“It is a simple, yet well-executed programme delivering value to its customers aligned to the brand promise. The scale, scope and speed of the rollout are unbelievable,” Bednall said.

The Xtra Savings programme now boasts more than 22 million members across Shoprite and Checkers.

The programme has given back R5.3bn to members in discounts in the past year, welcoming relief to consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are immensely proud of our achievements in this year’s Loyalty Awards. It’s a noteworthy accolade for the ShopriteX teams who’ve worked incredibly hard on these projects in recent years, and demonstrates our commitment to providing Xtra Savings members with transparent discounts on products they love in a more personalised way,” says Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation for the Group.

