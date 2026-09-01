Sixty60 powers Shoprite growth with record R25.5bn in sales

Africa’s biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has reported strong growth in sales, earnings and shareholder returns for the year ended June 28 2026.

The retail giant increased revenue by 7.1% to R274.8-billion, while merchandise sales climbed 7.2% to R270.8 billion. Diluted headline earnings per share rose 12.2% to 1 527.4 cents and the full-year dividend increased 11.8% to R8.73 per share.

The group said its performance was achieved in a year marked by affordability pressures on consumers, with internal selling price inflation in its South African supermarket operations measuring just 0.8%, well below official food inflation.

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht credited the result to the efforts of the retailer’s more than 174 000 employees, saying the business had remained focused on delivering value to customers while driving growth across its operations.

The core supermarket division in South Africa, which accounts for 84.5% of group sales, increased sales by 7.1% to R228.7-billion. Checkers and Checkers Hyper were standout performers, growing sales by 10% to R105.2-billion, while Shoprite and Usave increased sales by 4.3% to R121.6 billion.

Digital grocery delivery platform Sixty60 continued its rapid expansion, with sales jumping 34.5% to R25.5-billion, adding R6.6-billion in additional revenue during the year. The service now operates from 976 stores nationwide.

The retailer also expanded its footprint, opening a net 232 stores across continuing operations and creating 5 491 new jobs during the year. Total store numbers reached 3 710 by the end of the year.

Beyond its traditional supermarket operations, Shoprite strengthened its position in adjacent growth sectors. Petshop Science increased sales by 74.5% after expanding to 185 stores, while the group announced two strategic acquisitions. These include a majority stake in technology and payments business R&A Cellular and an agreement to acquire coffee chain Vida e Caffè, subject to regulatory approvals.

Operations outside South Africa also delivered a solid performance, with sales increasing 11% to R22.8-billion. The division benefited from lower diesel costs, particularly in Zambia, helping improve profitability.

Trading profit increased 8.4% to R16.2-billion, while cash generated from operations reached R27.6-billion. Net cash improved to R13-billion from R8.1-billion a year earlier, underscoring the group’s strong cash-generation ability.

The retailer reported a positive start to its 2027 financial year, with sales increasing 7.7% in July and its South African supermarket business growing 8.3% for the month. The company said it remained focused on delivering value, convenience and affordability to customers, as economic pressures continued to shape consumer spending habits.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 566 cents per share, payable on September 28, bringing the total dividend for the year to 873 cents per share.

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