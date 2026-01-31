Smartphone upgrades surge across Africa as consumers go for tech-savvy devices

Africa’s mobile phone market is experiencing a surge as consumers in the continent’s biggest cities are increasingly opting for higher-spec devices previously considered out of reach.

The continent is witnessing a mobile phones upgrade cycle moment. And the obvious trend has been that of feature phones losing significant market share. This as millions of users migrate to entry-level smartphones in a rush to access mobile internet, e-commerce, social media and government services.

While this mobile adoption trend concentrates solely in sub-$100 entry level prices, the latest growth cycle, however, shows a different kind of adoption. More Africans are now opting for premium and “premium-lite” models. Ones that offer stronger cameras, faster processors and larger storage at mid-range prices, up to $500.

Rising access to device financing

The trend is fuelled by rising devices financing for both entry level and mid-range smartphones. And as more low-cost devices with premium features begin to flood the market.

“Owning better spec-ed smartphones has become easier due to increased competition, largely driven by Chinese handset makers. At the same time, handset credit deals with flexible and affordable instalment plans are on the rise,” Joan Wanjau, a beneficiary of the device financing program, told Bird.

Over the past five years, Wajau noted that a range of device financing models have emerged in Kenya and and across Africa to expand smartphone access among underserved populations. One is the buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) model. This is where users make an initial down payment and settle the balance in instalments over a defined period.

It leverages credit-scoring algorithms that assess creditworthiness using usage behaviour and bill payment histories. Another is the pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) model. This one provides devices with minimal credit checks. And it leverages embedded device-locking technology to manage and reduce payment default risk.

“These instalment payment plans are making handsets more affordable. With costs varying depending on the smartphone model and the financing scheme selected. In some cases, daily payments can be as low as less than one dollar.

Various finance options available

“However, on PAYGO platforms, any default in payments results in the device being locked. And it’s only reactivated once the outstanding amounts are cleared,” Wanjau explained.

Pioneer device financing programmes include Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, introduced by Safaricom in Kenya in 2020. Also Easy2Own, rolled out by Vodacom in South Africa in 2021 to open financing for entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

E-commerce platforms like Jumia and asset financiers such as Mogo and Watu Africa, where the latter funds major brands such as Apple and Samsung, have also ventured into this space to scale these programmes in the continent.

Data from market intelligence firms Omdia and Counterpoint Research highlights the growing affordability of smartphones in Africa. This reflected by higher shipment growth numbers.

“In 2025, the smartphone market continued its gradual shift toward higher price tiers. Driven by consumers upgrading to premium devices. Concurrently, demand for 5G handsets rose sharply across developing regions,” said Counterpoint Research Senior Analyst, Shilpi Jain.

According to Omdia, annual smartphones shipments grew by 24% to 22.8 million in 2025. This was driven by cheaper smartphones.

“Africa delivered an exceptional dual surge in Q3. Sub-$100 smartphones climbed 57%, their fastest rise in three quarters. While the above $500 grew 52%,” said Omdia Principal Analyst, Manish Pravinkumar.

Entry level devices gain traction

The entry-level tier, Pravinkumar said, was driven by established Chinese brands like TRANSSION (maker of Tecno, Itel, Infinix). It shipped 9.3 million handsets, posting a 25% year-on-year growth. And the growth was driven by demand across Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

TRANSSION controls 51% of all mobile phone shipments in Africa. Another Chinese handset maker, Xiaomi, has strategically positioned itself as a youthful brand. And it is helping them leverage on digital opportunity with premium lite features and low-priced devices.

It recorded the largest growth rate at 34% to send in 2.2 million handsets. Xiaomi is now ranked third with 13% market share, just behind Samsung with 15% market share.

“Xiaomi retained the third spot with 13% market share. Showing stable performance supported by its premiumisation strategy, resilient demand in emerging markets, and balanced product mix across flagship and mid-tier devices,” according to Counterpoint Research.

Premium brands

Since 2025, Xiaomi has rolled out fully localised official websites for Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. To strategically expand its footprint, highlighting a growing local demand for their devices. Counterpoint Research data shows that premium brands continued to gain ground. With Apple recording a 10% year-on-year growth in shipments, driven by its expanding presence and rising demand across emerging and mid-sized markets.

Samsung posted a modest 5% year-on-year shipment growth. Supported by new additions to its Galaxy series that gained traction in the premium segment. Alongside steady demand in the mid-range category.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content