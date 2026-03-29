SMEs can’t afford to treat tax as a once-a-year exercise

As the new tax year gets underway, South African SMEs are navigating rising costs, tighter margins, and ongoing economic pressure. From where I stand, this isn’t just seasonal, it’s a constant reality for businesses trying to stay afloat. Yet many still treat tax as a once-off compliance exercise, something to address at filing season rather than as part of their financial strategy. I’ll admit this is a mindset I once shared, but I’ve come to realise how risky it is.

This mindset is one of the biggest risks facing SMEs today. It’s not due to a lack of care, but because tax is often treated as administrative rather than strategic. Delaying tax planning doesn’t reduce pressure, it simply shifts it to when cash flow is already under strain.

What worries me is that many SMEs only realise the impact of poor tax planning when it’s already affecting operations. By then, it’s no longer about compliance, it’s about survival. In a tight economy, even small inefficiencies have outsized consequences, and tax is often where they show up fastest.

Small businesses need a more deliberate approach to tax. In uncertain times, understanding your tax position and planning proactively is critical, not just for compliance, but for protecting cash flow. When margins are tight, this can mean the difference between absorbing a shock or being derailed.

A key shift among SMEs is growing awareness. More business owners recognise that tax can’t be ignored until year-end, but many still lack the systems and discipline to manage it effectively. Awareness matters, but without structure, it doesn’t lead to better outcomes.

One of the most common blind spots is not knowing what deductions and allowances are available. There are significant benefits for qualifying small businesses, but if you’re not aware of them, you’re effectively leaving money on the table. In an economy where every rand counts, this is not a small oversight, it’s a missed opportunity that directly affects sustainability.

This lack of awareness often translates into costly mistakes. Late submissions, poor expense tracking, and reactive tax planning can trigger penalties and interest from SARS, placing additional strain on already tight cash flow. These issues can quickly compound, turning manageable obligations into ongoing financial pressure.

Not submitting on time has an immediate financial impact. And if your records aren’t in order, you can’t optimise your tax position. These are avoidable issues, but only if businesses treat tax as part of their day-to-day operations. That’s the shift SMEs need to make, moving from last-minute compliance to consistent management.

Crucially, tax should not be viewed in isolation. Instead, it should be embedded in broader financial planning and operational discipline. When tax becomes part of how a business operates daily, it stops being disruptive and starts becoming predictable.

Paying tax is no different from paying salaries or suppliers, it’s a core business obligation. If you can estimate your tax liability and incorporate it into your monthly cash flow, you avoid the shock of large, unplanned payments later in the year. It’s not about avoiding tax, it’s about managing it with intention.

Financial visibility plays a central role in this process. For many SMEs, the challenge isn’t a lack of effort, but a lack of accessible tools and systems. Without clear visibility, it becomes difficult to make informed decisions or stay in control of your financial position.

You don’t need complex spreadsheets. Affordable accounting tools can automate much of this, making it easier to stay organised and compliant. Better financial management isn’t about complexity, it’s about consistency.

Another warning sign is when businesses turn to external funding to cover tax obligations. This is a clear red flag.

If you need funding to pay taxes, it suggests you haven’t planned for a predictable expense. Funding should ideally be used for growth, not to cover operational shortfalls.

Looking ahead, the SMEs that will prove most resilient are those that combine financial discipline with informed decision-making.

Solomon is finance manager at Lula, a dedicated SME funding platform

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