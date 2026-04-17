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South African rand steady as markets watch for US-Iran peace deal

By Sunday World
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South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration

The South African rand held steady in early trade on Friday as investors waited to see whether there would be a US-Iran peace deal that could ease concerns over rising inflation and high interest rates.

• At 0655 GMT (08:55) the rand traded at R16.42 against the dollar, little changed from its Thursday close.

• Investors are watching for progress in US-Iran talks, as any breakthrough or extension of the fragile ceasefire could ease oil and inflation fears and support further gains in gold.

• Gold, a major South African export, also held steady on Friday, staying on track for a fourth straight weekly gain.

• “Markets are still sitting on the fence – the current two-week ceasefire is almost up, so traders are waiting to see what happens next,” said Wichard Cilliers, head of market risk at TreasuryONE, in a research note.

• South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, as the yield rose four basis points to 8.51%.

• Ahead of the weekend, analysts said gold and platinum – which have been two major factors in supporting the rand over the last year – lacked directional momentum.

• Next week, domestically focused investors will look to the country’s statistics agency’s release of inflation and retail sales data.

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  • The South African rand remained steady at R16.42 against the dollar early Friday, with investors cautious amid ongoing US-Iran peace talks.
  • Progress or extension of the US-Iran ceasefire could ease oil prices and inflation concerns, benefiting gold prices and the rand.
  • Gold prices stayed steady, heading for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by South Africa’s export market.
  • South Africa's 2035 government bond yield rose slightly to 8.51%, reflecting cautious market sentiment.
  • Investors await next week’s domestic inflation and retail sales data for further direction on the rand and precious metals.
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