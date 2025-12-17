South Africa’s wine grape production heads into 2026 with optimism

We are receiving optimistic news from the South African wine industry. It appears that the excellent production conditions of 2025 will continue into 2026.

South Africa Wine, a wine and brandy producers’ representative body, states that:

“South Africa’s wine industry enters the 2026 harvest season with cautious optimism, as the first official crop estimate from private and producer-cellar growers points to another stable, potentially slightly larger harvest compared to last year.”

South Africa Wine adds that: “For the second consecutive season, vineyards have avoided major weather setbacks such as frost and flooding, allowing the positive momentum of 2025 to continue.

“This comes even as the national vineyard area continues its long-term structural shift, now standing at 86 544 hectares, reflecting the replacement of unproductive vineyards with more efficient, fit-for-purpose plantings.”

The favourable weather conditions are the core catalyst behind this optimism about the 2026 harvest in the South African wine industry.

Rains support agricultural activity

Essentially, these early production insights underscore our view that the 2025 agricultural growth will likely continue into 2026, benefiting from the favourable weather conditions.

We produce our wines mainly in the Western Cape, a winter rainfall region, and in a few areas of the Northern Cape.

The northern regions of South Africa, now in the summer crop season, continue to receive rains that generally support agricultural activity.

And yes, I know the rains are also making it challenging to continue with fieldwork in some regions, thus slowing plantings.

Still, this does not change the view that we are in a favourable La Niña rainfall period, which will ultimately support crop, fruit and vegetable production and grazing veld.

Ultimately, the message we are receiving from the wine production industry is a start of what we will likely see in 2026, a broad recovery of South Africa’s agriculture.

