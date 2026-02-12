South32 appoints seasoned mining executive Sinead Kaufman to its board

Seasoned mining executive Sinead Kaufman has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of global mining and metals group South32.

South32 operates a diversified portfolio of mines and smelters across manganese, alumina, aluminum, zinc, lead, silver, and metallurgical coal.

Kaufman was the chief executive of minerals at Rio Tinto, but parted ways with the mining giant last October as the company made strategic changes to the leadership.

Simon Trott, the Rio Tinto CEO who was appointed last July, announced that the company’s Borates and Iron & Titanium businesses will be moved into the Chief Commercial Officer’s portfolio for a strategic review, paving the way for Kaufman’s exit.

“I would like to thank Sinead for her significant contribution over almost 30 years with the company.

Exceptional career in commodities

“Sinead joined Rio in 1997 as a geologist in the UK. He has built an exceptional career, holding senior leadership roles across a range of commodities, including leading our divestment from coal and establishing our lithium operations. Throughout her tenure, Sinead has been a highly valued colleague and a mentor to many. I’m particularly grateful for her tremendous support in navigating these changes,” said Trott.

Born in Ireland, Kaufman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Birmingham. She also holds a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration from the University of Leicester.

South32 chair Karen Wood said Kaufman brings strong operational expertise and leadership experience to the board.

Strong operational background

She noted that her global background and experience in running complex mining operations would support the company as it works to improve performance and expand its base metals portfolio.

“Sinead is an accomplished senior executive with a strong operational background and track record in leading complex operations. Her vast international experience will bring significant value to our board. As we focus on strengthening operating performance and advancing our base metal growth options,” said Wood.

