Standard Bank backs Sanlam Private Equity in healthcare supply chain deal

Standard Bank has announced its backing of private equity investment in South African healthcare supply chain.

The bank revealed that it played a role in supporting Sanlam Private Equity in its acquisition of Medhold, a supplier of medical devices and surgical supplies to hospitals and healthcare facilities across South Africa and selected African countries.

Marisane Thobejane, Executive Vice President, Leveraged Finance at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), said the deal highlights its continued push into complex corporate finance transactions and its focus on sectors with long-term growth prospects.

Bespoke funding solutions for complex deals

“This transaction highlights Standard Bank’s ability to deliver innovative, bespoke funding solutions. Ones that drive client success and reinforce our position as a leading financier of complex, structured deals.

“Furthermore, this transaction deepens Standard Bank’s long-standing relationship with Sanlam Private Equity and Medhold. It’s showcasing our commitment to fostering trusted partnerships,” said Thobejane.

The transaction, first announced in October, has now received regulatory approval. Standard Bank acted as the sole investment bank and mandated lead arranger. Thus poviding a structured funding package to support the deal.

Paul Moeketsi, Managing Partner for Sanlam Private Equity, said the acquisition reflects a broader trend of private capital flowing into essential services. This is particularly healthcare, where reliable supply chains and infrastructure are increasingly critical.

“Sanlam Private Equity’s investment philosophy is to help formalise, professionalise and scale mid-market companies, like Medhold, which are the backbone of the South African economy.

Innovation, job creation, education

“This creates better-run businesses with strong governance structures. As well as … stronger supply chains, and more inclusive employment. It also fosters innovation in sectors like healthcare, technology and education,” said Moeketsi.

The investment is expected to support Medhold’s expansion and strengthen its ability to supply critical equipment. This at a time when healthcare providers across South Africa and the continent face growing demand and operational pressure.

Kgomotso Sebopelo, Diversified Industries at Standard Bank CIB vice president, elaborated on the deal.

“This transaction further demonstrates Standard Bank’s strong support of the Healthcare sector. And it will strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure continued supply of essential medical equipment and consumables across South Africa. It will also provide Medhold with capital and strategic support to expand, innovate and diversify.”

