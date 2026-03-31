Standard Bank completes R2.1bn Twizza deal

Standard Bank has completed the sale of South African soft drinks producer Twizza in a R2.1-billion deal.

The bank’s business and commercial banking corporate finance advisory team confirmed that Twizza Proprietary Limited has been sold to The Beverage Company (Bevco), a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based Varun Beverages Limited, after all regulatory approvals were secured.

The conclusion of the deal formally brings the Eastern Cape-founded drinks maker into a global bottling network linked to PepsiCo.

Presence in neighbouring countries

Founded in 2003 in Queenstown by entrepreneur Ken Clark, Twizza has grown from a regional operation into a well-established player in the affordable beverages market.

The company produces a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks, including carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks and mixers, with a footprint that extends beyond South Africa into neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia.

The business operates three manufacturing and distribution facilities in Queenstown, Middelburg, and Cape Town, plus additional operations in contract manufacturing, packing, and distribution.

Lisle Clark, the chief executive of Twizza, said the acquisition shows a new phase for the company.

“From our beginnings in Queenstown to becoming a recognised player in South Africa’s beverage market, our focus has always been on delivering affordable, quality products to our customers.

“Under Bevco’s ownership, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Varun, the business is well positioned to scale further, access new capabilities, and continue serving consumers with the same commitment while unlocking value for shareholders,” said Clark.

Power of timing and performance

The deal is expected to strengthen India-headquartered Varun Beverages’ presence on the continent while giving Twizza access to broader manufacturing scale and distribution networks.

Raven Moodley, Standard Bank’s head of corporate finance advisory within business and commercial banking, said the deal reflects favourable market conditions and company performance.

“This transaction affirms the strength of our advisory capability and our ability to support clients in structuring exits at the right time.

“It reflects the power of timing, performance, and sector dynamics in unlocking meaningful shareholder value,” said Moodley.

The bank ran a competitive sale process to maximise value for Twizza’s shareholders, resulting in what it described as a premium outcome for the founding owner.

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