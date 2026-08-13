Standard Bank hits record R26.1bn earnings as Africa drives growth

Standard Bank has posted record headline earnings of R26.1 billion for the first six months of 2026, as strong client activity, higher non-interest revenue, and lower credit losses helped the banking giant lift its return on equity (ROE) to 19.8%.

In the results for the six months which ended in June 30, this represents a 10% increase in headline earnings compared with the same period last year. It put the group comfortably within its 2028 target range of between 18% and 22% return on equity.

Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO said the bank continues to offer an access gateway to diversified African growth, supported by leading client franchises across the continent.

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“Standard Bank remains committed to supporting its clients in achieving sustainable outcomes. Since 2022, the group has cumulatively mobilised over R328 billion in sustainable finance for clients against its target of R450 billion by 2028. In first half of the year 2026, the group mobilised R50.6 billion.

“Standard Bank delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2026. Strong client-led growth in non-interest revenue, together with disciplined cost and credit management, supported growth in headline earnings and our highest return on equity under the Basel III capital framework. Africa Regions contributed 40% of Group headline earnings, while our South African business delivered strong earnings growth and a substantial improvement in return on investment (ROE),” said Tshabalala.

Resilient outlook for South Africa

He added that the group was particularly encouraged by the resilient outlook for South Africa.

“Sustaining that momentum will require the country to deepen its economic integration with the rest of the continent and fully participate in Africa’s growth opportunity. These results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our diversified franchise. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are well positioned to continue supporting our clients and capturing the opportunities emerging across Africa.”

According to Standard Bank, total income growth exceeded cost growth, resulting in positive jaws of 44 basis points and an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 49.3%.

“The credit loss ratio declined to 73 basis points, reflecting an improving macroeconomic environment and sound risk management. Total assets under administration and management increased by 14% to R1.8 trillion, adding that all business units across the group had delivered healthy returns.

“Corporate and investment banking increased headline earnings by 15% and delivered a ROE of 24.8%. Business and commercial banking reported a ROE of 36.3%, Personal & Private Banking delivered a ROE of 18.6%, and Insurance & Asset Management achieved a ROE of 21.1%,” said the group.

The group said its performance was supported by balance-sheet growth across its banking operations, increased fees and trading income, lower credit impairment charges and tight cost management.

Standard Bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved marginally to 49.3%, from 49.5% a year earlier, while its credit loss ratio dropped sharply from 93 basis points to 73 basis points.

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