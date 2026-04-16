Standard Bank lands R13bn sustainability-linked loan agreement

Standard Bank has secured US$800-million, approximately R13.1-billion, sustainability-linked syndicated loan that attracted strong global investor demand and underscores continued confidence in its Africa-focused growth strategy.

The facility, announced on April 16, was initially launched at US$500-million but was significantly oversubscribed, with total commitments exceeding US$1-billion.

Geographic diversity of lenders

The transaction was coordinated by Bank of America, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China London branch and Standard Chartered. Bank of America and Standard Chartered also acted as joint sustainability coordinators.

A syndicate of 30 banks from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia participated in the deal, highlighting the geographic diversity of lenders backing the transaction.

The facility is structured as a sustainability-linked loan, with pricing tied to Standard Bank’s performance against two key performance indicators aligned to its sustainability strategy.

Green finance and social finance mobilisation

These relate to green finance and social finance mobilisation, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to funding environmentally and socially impactful projects.

Luvuyo Masinda, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank, said the loan has a tenor of two years, with an option for a one-year extension, providing flexibility in managing its funding profile.

“The success of the transaction highlights the international syndicated loan market’s continued confidence in, and support for, Standard Bank and its Africa growth strategy. This is reflected in the Bank’s purpose statement: ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth,’” said Masinda.

This uptake comes amid tighter global financial conditions, suggesting that well-structured sustainability-linked instruments tied to measurable outcomes remain attractive to lenders.

According to Dealogic data, the facility is the largest sustainability-linked loan raised by an African borrower so far in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the continent’s sustainable finance market.

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