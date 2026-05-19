Standard Bank offers R1m aid for flood-affected areas

Standard Bank has pledged R1-million in support to humanitarian non-profit organisation the South African Red Cross Society’s effort to help communities affected by severe flooding across the country.

The South African Red Cross Society provides critical support across all nine provinces through several core initiatives, including disaster management, healthcare and first aid, among other things.

Floods in Cape, KZN, Free State and Northern Cape

Kirston Greenop, Standard Bank head of corporate citizenship, confirmed that the funding will go towards assisting areas impacted by the floods in Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in the provinces, causing damage to homes and infrastructure. Together with the persistent cold weather conditions, families have been forced into displacement and communities left in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“We are saddened by the devastation brought by the extreme weather. We feel obliged to do what we can to help and hopefully this contribution will play a part in bringing relief to those impacted,” said Greenop.

Call for more help

Molefi Takalo, South African Red Cross Society chief executive, said every contribution will play a vital role in providing urgent relief and helping affected families begin the process of recovery.

“We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to help with relieving the areas that have been badly affected by the extreme weather. Standard Bank’s contribution will go a long way in helping to rebuild and repair in the affected areas. We continue to ask people to assist where they can,” said Takalo.

Rand4Rand initiative

The bank also announced that it will match its employee contributions through the Rand4Rand initiative and direct them to One Farm Impact, an organisation that supports flood-affected communities.

OneFarm Impact is an African agricultural initiative that drives food security and supports smallholder farmers.

One major impact of the programme is reducing food waste and alleviating hunger. It rescues surplus or sub-standard commercial produce and redirects it to relief markets, providing millions of meals to vulnerable communities.

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