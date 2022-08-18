Standard Bank joins SAICA to honour young business people

Standard Bank announced on Thursday that it has teamed up with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) as the headline sponsor of the top 35 under 35 awards.

The sponsorship will allow the banking group to play an active role for the duration of the competition, helping to facilitate networking events and participating in the lead-up to the final adjudication and declaration of this year’s winners in November.

Head of affluent affairs at Standard Bank South Africa, Schalk Kotze, said for years the SAICA Top-35-Under-35 Awards have honoured South Africa’s leading business and accounting talent; people who have gone on to head up prominent industries and brands.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with this prestigious initiative to help elevate and celebrate the best of today’s young professionals,” said Kotze.

“By taking a proactive stance and honouring young CAs [chartered accountants], we are putting the spotlight on those that will help propel the country forward and into a better tomorrow.”

Project director at SAICA, Gerinda Engelbrecht, said: “As South Africa’s pre-eminent accountancy body, SAICA is well-positioned to seek out young people that have the potential to transform the country through their unique ideas and impressive drive.

“With Standard Bank as one of our partners, we are working together to host a memorable year and showcase those that demonstrate a desire to put society first and exhibit the values of innovation and leadership that we all aspire to.”

Engelbrecht added that entrants and other CA trainees also have a chance to attend several high-profile networking events. These events are under way across South Africa and in the UK, and are hosted by Andile Khumalo. They also feature previous competition finalists and winners as panel members.

Entry and nomination applications for the competition are now available until the end of August. The dates, times, and locations for the networking events are:

Durban – 2 August @ 18:00 (Premier Hotel Umhlanga, Umhlanga Ridge Blvd, Umhlanga, Durban, 4319)

Cape Town – 18 August @ 18:00 (President Hotel, 4 Alexander Rd, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, 8001)

Johannesburg – 1 September @ 18:00 (The Venue, 17 The High St, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2019)

London – 9 September @ 18:00 (Chancery Lane, 50-52 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1HL)

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author