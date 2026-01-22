Steers takes action after viral video of staff doing gardening work

Fast-food chain Steers has publicly condemned a viral video showing restaurant staff performing gardening work outside one of its outlets.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the company said the incident goes against its policy, emphasising that it undermines labour and food safety standards.

The video, which circulated widely on social media earlier this month, shows staff clearing excessive weed growth outside a Steers restaurant on January 7.

The footage sparked public outrage, prompting many people to question the assignment of outdoor maintenance duties to food service workers.

Steers responded by confirming that it was aware of the incident and had initiated an internal investigation.

The company claims that the issue started because of a delay in exterior maintenance services that the landlord had scheduled after the hectic December holiday season.

According to Steers, in an effort to keep the area tidy, the restaurant manager gave employees instructions to pull weeds.

While maintaining a clean exterior is important, the company made it clear that restaurant staff should never perform such tasks.

“This is not standard practice at Steers and is unacceptable,” the company said in a statement. “It’s clear that the individuals involved made the wrong judgement call.”

Retraining to focus on labour practices

Steers has confirmed that talks are in progress with the landlord to guarantee that committed service providers will be in charge of future exterior maintenance, and the franchise owner has since received a formal notice.

Additionally, all managers at the impacted restaurant are undergoing immediate retraining.

The retraining will concentrate on labour practices, adherence to food safety regulations, and the significance of upholding distinct role boundaries for employees.

Steers stated that in order to stop such incidents from occurring in the future, it is also tightening its operational guidelines throughout its franchise network.

The company reiterated that all franchisees are required to comply fully with South African labour law, as well as Steers’ strict food safety and brand standards.

The statement reads: “Steers is committed to addressing practices that undermine the dignity, working conditions, and safety of our staff.

“We value our customers and team members deeply, and they are always our top priority.”

Steers said it will continue to monitor compliance across its restaurants to ensure that standards are upheld and that employees are treated fairly and with respect.

