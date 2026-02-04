Student finalists named in Nedbank, Old Mutual Budget Speech contest

Nedbank and Old Mutual have announced the finalists of the 54th Nedbank and Old Mutual Budget Speech Competition.

This year’s shortlist includes 20 students, made up of 10 undergraduates and 10 postgraduates, drawn from universities across the country.

The finalists were chosen after a detailed judging process led by a panel of academics, economists, sponsor representatives and public-sector stakeholders.

Cash prizes up for grabs

The competition offers substantial financial rewards. R60, 000 first prize, followed by R40, 000 for second place and R20, 000 for third place in the undergraduate category. Postgraduate winners will compete for R150, 000 for first prize, R100, 000 for second prize and R50, 000 for third prize.

Jurie Strydom, Old Mutual South Africa CEO, said the standard of work stood out.

“We are proud to continue supporting a competition that challenges young South Africans to engage critically with real economic issues. The finalists have demonstrated exceptional analytical ability, academic depth, and a clear commitment to contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic future,” said Strydom.

Finalists will travel to Cape Town for the final round of the competition on February 25. This stage includes panel interviews. And it will conclude with a gala dinner held in line with the national Budget Speech. The winners will be announced on the evening of the event.

Challenging criteria for entry

Students were required to respond to pressing economic policy questions. In the undergraduate category, entrants examined trade protectionism and the use of higher import tariffs to stimulate job creation in developing economies. All with a specific focus on South Africa.

Postgraduate students were tasked with evaluating inflation targeting in South Africa. This includes the optimal lower target, the timing of implementation and comparisons with international practice.

Nedbank chief executive Jason Quinn said the company was supportive of the Budget Speech Competition. He said this was out of a belief that investing in the future generations builds a more sustainable future.

“The intellectual rigour displayed in this year’s submissions underscores our conviction that nurturing engagement with issues of public policy, supports a stable and vibrant democracy. An engaged citizenry is an essential component. And the finalists of this year’s competition represent the very best in this regard,” said Quinn.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content