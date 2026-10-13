Sun International warns against policies driving gamblers offshore

Sun International, South Africa’s leading JSE-listed gambling, hospitality and entertainment group, has called for a consistent national regulatory framework that keeps gamblers within the licensed market rather than driving them to unregulated offshore operators.

The group said this while launching a Responsible Gambling Charter on Tuesday, October 13.

The charter outlines the group’s responsible gambling commitments across its land-based casinos and online betting operations. It sets out how those commitments will be implemented, independently audited and publicly reported.

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Sun International chief executive Ulrik Bengtsson pointed out that responsible gambling cannot rest solely on operators but requires cooperation between regulators, operators and players.

“We cannot control every player’s behaviour, but we can make it easier for people to stay in control. On our online platform, limits, cooling-off periods and self-exclusion are available in one click from the home page. These tools can protect players, but only if they use them.”

The launch comes amid growing scrutiny of the gambling sector and increasing concerns around responsible gambling, particularly as more betting activity shifts online.

Stronger player protection measures

Among the charter’s key commitments is the introduction of an advertising watershed, with the company committing not to run time-dependent broadcast or display advertising between 06:00 and 08:00, and 12:00 and 18:00, to reduce exposure among school-going children during peak travel and after-school periods.

The company will also dedicate 10% of all gambling advertising content to responsible gambling messaging and has committed not to target minors, vulnerable individuals, self-excluded players or people identified as being at risk.

Sun International said player protection tools, including self-exclusion mechanisms, deposit and spending limits, cooling-off periods, self-assessment tools and reality checks, will be made more visible and easier to access wherever legislation and technology permit.

In addition, players requiring assistance will have access to free confidential counselling through recognised industry services, while awareness campaigns will focus on educating consumers about responsible gambling and how to use available safeguards.

Focus on vulnerable consumers

The charter contains specific measures aimed at protecting vulnerable groups, including beneficiaries of social grants and student funding schemes.

Sun International said it would not activate online gambling accounts for customers who declare that they receive SASSA grants or NSFAS funding. However, the company acknowledged that it has no direct access to government grant or student funding databases and therefore relies on customers providing accurate declarations.

The company is also preparing to strengthen its monitoring capabilities through technology. From 2027, data analytics and artificial intelligence-supported systems will be used to identify gambling behaviour that may indicate customer risk.

Sun International stressed that all automated alerts would be reviewed by trained individuals and that responsible gambling data would never be used to encourage increased gambling activity.

“Responsible gambling information exists to protect customers, not to market products to them,” the company said.

Staff training and independent oversight

The charter introduces mandatory responsible gambling training for all employees.

This will include induction training for new staff, annual refresher programmes and role-specific intervention training in addition to industry-standard requirements.

Sun International is also pursuing certification from an internationally recognised responsible gambling body and will implement an independent annual external audit programme to assess compliance with its commitments.

Oversight of the initiative will be led by a Responsible Gambling Steering Committee, which will report quarterly to the executive committee and regularly to the board and Social and Ethics Committee.

Performance will be measured against four key areas:

Player protection;

Training and awareness;

Responsible marketing; and

Compliance and certification.

The company said progress and performance data would be disclosed annually through its Sustainability Report.

Charter must be matched by responsible regulation

While promoting the charter, Bengtsson warned that even the strongest player protections become ineffective when gamblers move to illegal or offshore platforms.

“These protections apply when a player enters one of our venues or logs on to one of our platforms. However, it is important to point out that these protections are not available on unlicensed offshore sites.”

He cautioned policymakers against introducing regulations or taxation measures that could make licensed operators less competitive than offshore rivals.

“Rules or taxes that make licensed operators less competitive than offshore sites will push players towards platforms where they have no protection.”

“We support responsible regulation that keeps players in the licensed market, where safeguards apply, and where gambling revenue supports the state.”

According to Bengtsson, South Africa is approaching a critical policy period as the government considers gambling law reforms and the National Treasury evaluates potential tax proposals affecting the industry.

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“We believe firmly that South Africa needs a consistent national regulatory framework, and we welcome moves in this direction. With the government preparing new gambling legislation and National Treasury’s tax proposals on the table, now is the right time to have a serious discussion about responsible regulation.”

Sun International, a founding member of the SA Responsible Gambling Foundation, said its commitment to responsible gambling predates the charter by many years.

The Responsible Gambling Charter is intended to formalise and strengthen those commitments as the industry adapts to a rapidly changing digital environment.

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