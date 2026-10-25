Apple’s first foldable iPhone sells out on pre-orders as SA joins first launch wave

South African Apple enthusiasts no longer have to wait months after international markets to get their hands on the latest iPhone, with the country joining the first wave of markets to receive Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo.

Historically, major Apple product launches prioritised markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and parts of Europe, with South African consumers often waiting several months before the devices became locally available. That pattern has changed with the recently launched iPhone18 and iPhone Duo, which officially launched in South Africa on Friday, 23 October, alongside the first wave of international markets.

Pricing

Speaking to iStore South Africa CEO Chris Dodd at the Johannesburg media launch, he confirmed that the initial pre-order allocation had sold out, with additional stock expected online within a week. The strong initial demand comes despite the device’s substantial price tag of R47 999, placing it among the most expensive smartphones available locally.

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Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment also introduces fresh competition for Samsung, whose Galaxy Z Fold range has established a presence in the premium category. Coincidentally, the iPhone Duo’s South African debut comes while I’m conducting an extended test of its key rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

An initial hands-on encounter with Apple’s new foldable at the launch revealed that the Duo feels noticeably heavier than Samsung’s offering. However, a more comprehensive assessment will be necessary to establish how the two devices compare in everyday usability, performance, battery life and overall value.

The iPhone Duo features Apple’s largest smartphone display yet, housed in a slim, foldable titanium design. It also incorporates the A20 Pro processor, a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion camera system and software features optimised for its folding display.

Interestingly, Dodd revealed that approximately 65% of iPhone purchases through iStore are cash transactions, with the remaining 35% made through cellular network providers. For customers unwilling to pay the full upfront price, iStore offers contracts through Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C, starting at R1 699 monthly over 36 months.

Trade-in incentives can reduce the entry-level Duo’s price to R30 199 when exchanging an eligible iPhone 17 Pro Max, subject to valuation. The retailer is also including complimentary iCarePlus, valued at R1,999, offering extended warranty and screen repair protection.

iStore’s retail footprint to be expanded

Beyond the launch, Dodd outlined plans to expand iStore’s retail footprint beyond major metropolitan areas. The company currently operates 42 stores, including four dedicated PreOwned outlets, according to Dodd. Future expansion will increasingly target regional markets, including the Northern Cape and Potchefstroom in North West, as the retailer seeks to grow sales volumes and reach previously underserved consumers.

While the initial pre-order sell-out points to considerable early interest, the longer-term test will be whether Apple’s first foldable can sustain demand and challenge Samsung’s established position in the segment.