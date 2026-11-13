OPPO takes aim at Samsung and Apple with R40 000 Find X10 Pro Max flagship

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has intensified competition in South Africa’s premium smartphone market with the launch of its Find X10 Pro Max, a R39,999 flagship device featuring three 200-megapixel cameras developed in collaboration with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

Unveiled at Vodaworld in Midrand on Wednesday, the new smartphone positions OPPO as a serious challenger to established premium devices, including Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series, Apple’s iPhone 18 range and Huawei’s flagship smartphones.

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I attended the launch, where an opportunity to experiment with the Find X10 Pro Max’s camera system provided an impressive first glimpse of its photographic capabilities. The camera’s ability to capture fine details, particularly when zooming in on distant subjects, stood out during the hands-on demonstration. However, a comprehensive assessment of its performance against rival smartphones will require extended testing under everyday conditions.

The Find X10 Pro Max features three 200MP cameras covering ultra-wide, main and telephoto photography, alongside OPPO’s True Colour Imaging technology, which the company claims delivers more accurate colours and natural skin tones. The device also supports 4K HDR video recording, targeting photography enthusiasts and content creators seeking professional-style imaging capabilities.

Speaking at the launch, OPPO South Africa CEO Sam Zhang said the company wanted to offer consumers a smartphone capable of preserving memorable moments without compromising performance.

“People want their photographs to bring them back to the moment, with the detail and colour that made it memorable,” Zhang said.

Beyond photography, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, supported by 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Its substantial 8,000mAh battery is another notable feature, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

The Find X10 Pro Max is available in Titanium Grey at a recommended retail price of R39,999 through participating retailers. OPPO is also offering an online promotional package priced at R42,000, including wireless earbuds, accidental damage protection and an extended warranty until January 2, 2027. Vodacom is proposing a 36-month contract at R1,699 monthly, although final package details remain subject to confirmation.

At this price point, OPPO faces stiff competition from established premium smartphone manufacturers. Its ambitious camera specifications and large battery could appeal to demanding consumers, but real-world performance and brand preference will ultimately determine its competitiveness.