Thebe Magugu teams up with American software giant to empower power SA entrepreneurs

Award-winning designer Thebe Magugu is turning his influence towards entrepreneurship, teaming up with Microsoft South Africa to champion a new initiative aimed at scaling Black-owned businesses.

The tech giant has launched its Mission Next Equity Equivalent & Investment Programme (EEIP), a campaign calling on high-impact, future-focused entrepreneurs to step forward and “own their next”.

Boost for SMMEs

The programme is designed to accelerate the growth of established small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), particularly those generating at least R1-million in annual revenue and ready to expand.

Magugu, known for weaving storytelling into his globally celebrated fashion work, brings that same narrative-driven approach to the campaign.

Through a series of digital founder films, he helps spotlight the journeys of entrepreneurs who have already taken the leap, including past beneficiaries such as The Awareness Company.

“Entrepreneurship is tough, but it’s been with the mentorship and guidance of those who came before, which has enabled me to grow,” said Magugu.

“I am excited to be partnering with Microsoft on their Mission Next EEIP, an entrepreneurship programme designed to actually grow businesses. For business owners building something, dreaming bigger, or ready to take that next step, this is the next step.”

‘A national imperative’

At its core, the initiative is about more than funding. According to Lebogang Luvuno, empowering SMMEs is critical to the country’s economic future.

“Enabling the next generation of high-impact businesses is not just good business, it is a national imperative,” Luvuno said. “Empowered SMMEs don’t just grow, they drive economic transformation across the entire value chain.”

The programme offers a comprehensive support system, including access to funding, mentorship, global-standard technology, and structured skills development. It also focuses on building township digital ecosystems and supporting innovators with disruptive ideas.

For entrepreneurs such as Priaash Ramadeen, the impact has been tangible.

“Being part of Microsoft’s EEIP programme has been a game changer for our business. It helped us strengthen our foundation, accelerate growth and think bigger. It doesn’t just fund innovation, it enables meaningful scale.”

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