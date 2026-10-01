Thembisile Hani municipality offers local businesses up to R5 million tools of trade

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, located with the Nkangala District in Mpumalanga is inviting local businesses, cooperatives and non-profit organisations to apply for support worth up to R5 million in business equipment, as part of an initiative aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs.

The municipality is offering non-financial assistance to qualifying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives, non-profit organisations (NPOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which is up to R100 000 worth of tools of trade per entity.

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Thembisile Hani’s municipal manager, Dumisani Mahlangu said that the programme is designed to help existing businesses and organisations acquire the tools of trade they need to grow their operations, improve sustainability and contribute to the local economy.

Applications opened on September 30, with the closing date set for October 21.

This is viewed as an opportunity for businesses in areas such as Mandlethu, Phola, KwaMhlanga, Kwaggafontein, Moloto, Tweefontein, Verena, Entokozweni, Buhlebesizwe among 57 villages in the region.

Businesses in operation for at least 12 months

Mahlangu said that the funding to be allocated can be used only to purchase the tools of trade in respect of the nature of the business activities.

“Each applicant may apply for tools of trade to a maximum value of R100 000 per entity. The funding is only meant for existing and operating businesses or organisations. A business or organisation must have been in operation for a period of at least 12 months”, stressing out that there would be no start-up businesses or organisations to be considered.

Opportunities are also exclusively for entities that are 50% black owned, with preference being given to the youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Mahlangu also stated that the opportunity is exclusively reserved for South African citizens residing and operating their businesses within the municipality, and stated that no sub-leasing would be allowed.

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No cash payouts for successful applicants

“The support provided under this programme shall be strictly non-financial in nature. No monetary funds will be disbursed to any business or organisation. Approved applicants will receive only the tools of trade requested in their applications, which will be procured and provided by the municipality,” stressed Mahlangu.

Approved equipment would be procured and supplied by the municipality.

The initiative is intended to support local economic development, encourage job creation and help address socio-economic challenges within the municipal area.

Nine sectors qualify for support

The programme is open to businesses and organisations operating in nine sectors, which include manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, construction, personal services, catering, retail and technology.

Mahlangu said that personal services cover a range of activities, including salons, consulting, design and marketing, education and training, internet cafes, gardening and landscaping.

“Applicants must demonstrate that the equipment they are requesting is relevant to their operations,” he said.

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Previous beneficiaries ineligible

The municipality also clarified that entities that have previously benefited from the programme, either through the municipality or another organ of state, would not be considered.

“Businesses and organisations that have previously been awarded projects by the municipality are also excluded. However, applicants who applied unsuccessfully during the previous three years of the programme are encouraged to submit fresh applications,” said Mahlangu.

This is the third year the municipality is running the programme.

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