There was never a meeting, Patricia De Lille lied, says axed member of SA Tourism board

A former member of the dissolved South African Tourism (SAT) board has launched a stinging attack on Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, accusing her of fabricating claims to justify the board’s dissolution.

Oupa Pilane, who served on the SAT board until its dissolution this week, said De Lille’s justification that the board unlawfully convened a special meeting on August 1 without a chairperson was “a falsehood designed to protect the minister’s own failures”.

“The truth is stark; no such meeting ever took place,” Pilane wrote in a WhatsApp group for Mpumalanga tourism.

“This falsehood is not just a misstep; it’s a deliberate attempt to silence a board poised to investigate serious allegations of misconduct.”

De Lille dissolved the board on Wednesday, citing legal advice that the August 1 meeting was irregular because it was convened after the resignation of Professor Gregory Davids as chairperson.

She stated that the move was necessary to safeguard legality and governance.

Allegations against CEO

But Pilane insists the board was preparing to probe troubling allegations against SAT CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, including claims that she was irregularly appointed despite ranking second in the interview process and previously facing disciplinary action for financial transgressions.

He further alleged that De Lille “misled the cabinet by failing to present the top-ranked candidate” and then acted to shield Guliwe from scrutiny.

“These allegations, coupled with financial irregularities like the R4.1-million prepayment flagged by the auditor-general, demanded scrutiny.

“Yet, before we could proceed, Minister De Lille dissolved us, using a non-existent meeting as her pretext,” Pilane said.

He accused De Lille of failing to appoint a deputy chairperson for nine months, ignoring repeated board requests, and neglecting her responsibility to fill the vacancy after the resignation of Davids.

“The minister’s claim that our actions were unlawful betrays her intent to protect mismanagement,” Pilane said.

Investor confidence

The civil society group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has echoed Pilane’s concerns, condemning the dissolution as “gross political interference”.

Pilane warned the move risked undermining investor confidence at a time when South Africa is preparing to host the G20 Summit and the inaugural Tourism Investment Summit.

“If dissolution is the price of standing against corruption, it is a price I wear as a badge of honour,” Pilane declared.

Aldrin Sampear, the minister’s spokesperson, has not yet replied to a Sunday World media enquiry. His response will be added when it is received.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content