Time to develop alternative energy sources

There has been wide condemnation and expression of shock to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) granting Eskom an electricity tariff increase of 18.65%, effective from April 1 and a further increase of 12.74% for 2024/2025.

Many private homes and businesses are starting to seek alternative energy generation, such as solar and wind on and off-grid systems, gas, and generators, with the hope of finding relief from Eskom’s loadshedding.

Busi Nxumalo, the CEO of a solar systems company, Genleg said: “The recent price hike is completely unjust and unaffordable for all of us. The price we pay for of electricity has increased more than 500% in the past 16 years, exceeding inflation rates over the same period. And as the price increases, we’ve seen Eskom become more and more unreliable in terms of supply.

“The billions that have already been spent on Eskom by the government could have provided for a demand-side management rebates programme that could have made it so much easier for ordinary South Africans to install a solar PV system on their roofs”.

ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said there was no justification for this tariff increase.

“It is an insult to all South Africans who are currently facing Stage 6 load shedding until further notice to be expected to pay money for less electricity,” said Ngobeni.

Dr Phindile Masangane CEO of Petroleum Agency SA said: “South Africa needs to develop all its natural resources to restore the security of electricity supply. Renewable energy resources like solar and wind are critical in lowering our carbon emissions and are cost-effective in providing electricity when available.

“Equally, the country is well endowed with gas, which can generate power as and when we need it.

“Gas-generated power is the most cost-effective dispatchable that we have.”

