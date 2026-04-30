Top retailer, financial institution partnership delivers R600m rewards

South African households have received more than R600-million in rewards over the past year through a partnership between FNB and Pick n Pay.

The value has been generated through the FNB eBucks programme. Beyond the rewards, the partnership also widens access to banking, as FNB has rolled out 13 in-store kiosks, while pop-up basic banking services now operate in more than 200 Pick n Pay stores every Friday.

Lytania Johnson, FNB CEO, said this brings basic banking services into high traffic

“By showing up in spaces customers already trust, we’re able to remove barriers and unlock practical value.

Partnering with a like-minded organisation such as Pick n Pay allows us to translate daily spend into real rewards and savings, helping households stretch their budgets further while advancing financial inclusion in a way that is purposeful, human and scalable,” said Johnson.

Sean Summers, Pick n Pay CEO, said the retailer is seeing benefits from linking its Smart Shopper programme with eBucks.

He said the initiative was mainly an effort to help the customer get more value from their daily shopping.

“This partnership with FNB and our various initiatives has been a game changer for customer rewards, building on the strong base of Smart Shopper and boosting savings even further through eBucks.

“In a tough cost-of-living environment, that combination of rewards on daily essentials makes a real difference to household budgets,” said Summers.

Burger Friday promotion

He explained that customers can earn up to 30% back in eBucks ASAP! purchases and up to 20% in-store, with similar benefits extended to clothing purchases earlier this year.

Some of the initiatives have also targeted lower-income consumers, including the 99c bread campaign, which has delivered around R70-million in value, while vouchers worth more than R45-million have been issued to help customers buy groceries and clothing.

The popular Burger Friday promotion has seen 6.2-million burgers redeemed.

According to Pieter Woodhatch, eBucks CEO, customer uptake remains strong as households look for ways to stretch their income.

“The strength of this partnership lies in its ability to turn daily spend into real financial value.

“As we continue to scale, our focus remains on deepening our impact, making eBucks rewards more relevant and more useful for customers to manage the cost of their daily living.

“Moving forward, we aim to create an ecosystem that works harder for our customers. Through strong collaborations, eBucks continues to serve as a highly valuable currency with a spend-to-earn ratio of more than 91% in a month, highlighting its relevance, accessibility and aspirational value, helping South Africans earn more from every rand spent,” said Woodhatch.

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