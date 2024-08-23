Top SA funeral services firm CEO shines at Commonwealth Awards

Funeral services firm Icebolethu Group CEO Nomfundo Mcoyi is beaming with excitement after scooping three awards at the Commonwealth Awards.

This year, Icebolethu will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

This builds on the success of the previous year, when the Icebolethu Group took home three awards from the same Singaporean event.

This year’s awards hold special significance as they were presented on home soil. Global leaders and industry giants attended the event.

Icebolethu emerged victorious in the Best Organisation led by a Woman, Fastest Growing Women-Owned Business, and Business Excellence in Customer Service categories.

Hard work and dedication

Mcoyi said: “These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team.

“I am incredibly proud of the unwavering support from our clients and the invaluable contributions from all our stakeholders.

“This recognition is not just a win for Icebolethu, but for everyone who believes in our mission and values.”

She added that the business won these awards during the same week that Icebolethu successfully conducted two state funerals.

This further underscored the company’s commitment to delivering zero-defect service.

Mcoyi said that this accomplishment speaks volumes about the level of excellence that Icebolethu consistently upholds in all aspects of its operations.

In addition to these awards, Icebolethu is proud of the success of its annual Flourish event.

The event was originally established as a celebration of women’s achievements. It has evolved into a powerful platform for raising funds for the Icebolethu Foundation.

Rhoda Girls initiative

The funds raised through Flourish have enabled the foundation to support the

Rhoda Girls initiative, which empowers young girls through education and mentorship

programmes.

She shared that in 2018, she adopted 50 high school girls and formed the Rhoda Girls unit under the Icebolethu Foundation.

“The aim was to nurture these girls and improve their chances to become global leaders.

“Today some of the founding girls are in varsity and some in corporate, law, aviation, medicine and other fields,” she said.

