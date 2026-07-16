TotalEnergies launches R1.6bn Hydra project to beef up power supply

TotalEnergies has led the launch of the R1.6-billion hydra storage site in De Aar, Northern Cape, in contribution to the Just Energy Transition.

The project was officially launched on Thursday in partnership with Hydra Storage Holdings and Reatile Renewables, following the award in March under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, issued by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, to address South Africa’s electricity supply constraints.

The hybrid energy project is expected to supply energy to at least 200,000 households across South Africa annually.

Largest hybrid renewable energy project in Africa

It stands as the largest hybrid renewable energy project in Africa and combines 216MW solar photovoltaic plant with a 500MWh battery energy storage system, with 158 containers and 28 PCS stations.

Magali Pailhè, the managing director for TotalEnergies E&P and Renewables South Africa, said the project is designed to provide reliable electricity when it is needed most.

“It enables us to supply dispatchable renewable power to the South African grid, thereby strengthening the country’s energy security while decarbonising its electricity generation.

“This project reinforces our renewable production capacity in South Africa, the continent’s largest power market in terms of electricity consumption,” said Pailhè.

Unlike conventional solar plants that only generate power during daylight hours, she said the battery storage system allows electricity generated during the day to be stored and supplied later to ensure a more stable flow of power to the national grid.

20-year agreement with Eskom

They have entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with Eskom for the facility to deliver 75MW of dispatchable renewable energy between 5am and 9.30pm. The project is expected to generate more than 400GWh of electricity annually.

She confirmed that the project created 1600 during construction peak, with 45% coming from local communities while more than 90% were South Africans.

“There are three main reasons why this project is important, including loadshedding and we wanted to provide clean, firm power to the grid. It is going to provide continuous power, including the peaks.

“The second is size and the number of households we reach. Thirdly, it is also a project that is anchored locally,” said Pailhè.

Vanessa Godefroy, TotalEnergies VP for renewables for Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, said the company had nearly 36GW of gross renewable power generation capacity worldwide and is targeting more than TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

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