Tough times as financially strained consumers choose cheaper brands

South African consumers are showing sustained signs of financial strain at the tills, and are increasingly choosing cheaper store-branded products when stocking up.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- South African consumers are experiencing ongoing financial difficulties.
- Shoppers are increasingly opting for more affordable store-branded products.
- This trend reflects efforts to manage tighter household budgets.
- The shift is evident during routine grocery shopping.
- The full story is available in the Sunday World e-edition.