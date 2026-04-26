Business

Tough times as financially strained consumers choose cheaper brands

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
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South African consumers are showing sustained signs of financial strain at the tills, and are increasingly choosing cheaper store-branded products when stocking up.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • South African consumers are experiencing ongoing financial difficulties.
  • Shoppers are increasingly opting for more affordable store-branded products.
  • This trend reflects efforts to manage tighter household budgets.
  • The shift is evident during routine grocery shopping.
  • The full story is available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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