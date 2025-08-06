Transnet National Ports Authority parts ways with chief executive Pepi Selinga

Transnet has announced the departure of Pepi Selinga as the chief executive of its National Ports Authority (TNPA), marking the end of his tenure with the state-owned entity.

A media statement on Tuesday confirmed Selinga’s departure, stating that he parted ways with the company on July 16 by mutual agreement.

After a turbulent time, Selinga departs Transnet after being placed on precautionary suspension in 2024 due to claims of irregularities in the awarding of an R300 million tender to a former Transnet employee.

The lawyers in charge of carrying out the suggestions made by a forensic report by Fundudzi Investigators, which looked into the award for the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape’s Gqeberha, wrapped up their investigations in June 2024.

“In a meeting held on June 21, 2024, and based on legal advice and the recommendations from the investigations, Transnet’s board of directors and the TNPA board agreed to issue disciplinary charges against TNPA chief executive Mr Pepi Selinga,” Transnet said at the time.

“On the same day, Transnet also instituted disciplinary charges against managers implicated in the Fundudzi report and other managers at TNPA implicated in acts of impropriety.”

Search for a successor

Despite not officially confirming the reasons for his suspension, the controversy ignited a debate about the governance of the organisation.

Transnet emphasised its commitment to maintaining stability.

“The focus will remain on executing its corporate strategy and delivering value to customers, employees, and the entire freight logistics chain,” it said.

The company announced that advocate Phyllis Difeto will continue as acting chief executive until it has found a permanent replacement.

“We will soon begin the search for a successor to ensure a seamless transition and consistent implementation of TNPA’s strategic projects,” said Transnet, adding that this is to ensure continuity.

