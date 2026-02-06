Uber Eats partnership unlocks R1bn for township businesses in Gauteng

A public private partnership between Uber Eats and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development has surpassed its original targets, unlocking more than R1-billion in economic value for township businesses and delivery partners.

The three-year programme, launched to support the implementation of Gauteng’s Township Development Act, aimed to digitally integrate township-based food businesses into the formal economy. Instead, it has moved faster, and at greater scale than initially anticipated.

Over 2,000 merchants onboarded

According to figures released this week, more than 2, 000 township merchants have been onboarded onto the Uber Eats platform across Gauteng. The programme has also created approximately 7, 500 income-earning opportunities for delivery partners, many of whom rely on the platform as a primary or supplementary source of income.

At the centre of the initiative is the digitisation of informal and semi-formal township food outlets. By providing access to logistics, payments, marketing tools and a broader customer base, the partnership has allowed businesses that previously depended on walk-in trade to reach consumers well beyond their immediate neighbourhoods.

Uber Eats estimates that it has invested about R250-million into the programme. This includes onboarding support, skills development, in-app promotional tools and hardware for merchants. Ass well as bicycles and safety equipment for delivery partners.

The economic value generated, now exceeding R1-billion, reflects combined merchant revenue. It also reflects delivery earnings and related activity flowing through the platform since the programme’s inception.

MEC lauds innovative project’s success

Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile spoke on the development.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when government policy is matched with delivery capability and trusted technology partners like Uber Eats.”

He also noted that the partnership shows how digital platforms can help translate policy objectives into measurable outcomes. Particularly in a province grappling with an unemployment rate of 33.1% in Q4 of 2025 and uneven access to markets. For township merchants, the platform reduces barriers to entry into the digital economy. It offers exposure that would be costly to replicate independently.

South Africa’s township economy is a major but under-counted pillar of the national economy. Standard Bank’s Township Informal Economy Report, released in October 2025, places the informal and township economy at between R900-billion and R1-trillion a year. It contributes approximately 12% to 19.5% of GDP.

Yet about 80% of township businesses are unregistered. This limits access to finance, formal markets and growth opportunities. While fewer than one in 10 can secure bank credit.

Locals are biggest beneficiaries

These dynamics explain why digital platforms and market-access partnerships have become increasingly important levers for scaling township enterprises beyond survival-level trade.

Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni, Uber Eats general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the balance of participation among delivery partners.

“Most of the time, foreigners tend to take up these opportunities. And part of this programme was to make sure local people are not left out… Local drivers are the biggest beneficiaries,” she said.

The programme is currently focused on Gauteng. However, both government and Uber Eats have indicated interest in extending similar partnerships to other provinces.

