Unilever expands liquid production for future African demand

Unilever’s Khanyisa Liquids Factory is preparing to increase production capacity despite the slow adoption of liquid home-care products in South Africa.

This comes as the R1.4-billion manufacturing plant in Boksburg, Johannesburg, positions itself for an expected high consumer appetite for liquid detergents.

The factory produces household cleaning and fabric care liquids, manufacturing Sunlight, Omo, Comfort, Handy Andy and Domestos.

The facility currently produces up to 150 000 tonnes of household liquid products every year but they have expressed plans to expand production volumes to ensure the factory is ready for future demand.

Planned increase driven by global consumer trends

Mathubamahle Ntshangase, Khanyisa Supply Chain Unit director, said the planned increase is driven by global consumer trends, even though South Africa is making the transition at a much slower pace.

“Our research has shown that there is a shift towards liquid products and we thought this idea and manufacturing should be brought to South Africa for when they catch up with this shift.

“The change is currently visible in other countries but South Africa is still gradually moving in that direction and we believe that the demand will only grow from here,” said Ntshangase.

Since opening in 2015, he said the demand for liquid products has increased by 30% across Unilever’s home-care portfolio.

Ntshangase said convincing South African consumers to switch from traditional products has not been easy as many households continue to buy powdered washing detergents, while the iconic Sunlight green bar soap remains a popular choice for handwashing and household cleaning.

Consumer habits slowly changing

However, he said consumer habits are slowly changing, particularly among younger generations. As more households buy washing machines, demand for liquid detergents is expected to grow.

According to Unilever’s research, he said, many consumers prefer liquid detergents for washing machines because they believe they help prevent blocked pipes and dissolve more easily during washing.

“By expanding production capacity now, the company hopes to stay ahead of future consumer demand while strengthening its ability to supply both South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“Our facility is also not used to maximum capacity as it stands but this was to allow and assess the growth expected from this market and we are confident that we are on the right track,” said Ntshangase.

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