Vehicles torched amid protest against Nigerian ‘king’ in Eastern Cape

The protest against the coronation of a Nigerian king in kuGumbo in Eastern Cape has taken a sour turn as protestors torched vehicles allegedly belonging to foreign nationals in the area.

The fire erupted shortly after the handing over of the memorandum to Zolile Wiliams, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at City Hall on Monday.

Foreign nationals’ property targeted

Fire engines had to rush to the scene as several panel vans, trucks and bakkies, apparently belonging to foreign nationals, were engulfed in flames while some vehicles were vandalised. Attempts by a few individuals to use fire extinguishers to put out the blaze fell flat.

Police had to fire stun grenades to disperse the crowd as infuriated protesters took to the streets of kuGompo, formerly known as East London, in opposition to the coronation of a Nigerian king.

Coronation sparks outrage

The demonstration followed the crowning of Solomon Ogbonna Ezike as Igwe Ndigbo on March 14, a move that the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders described as undermining South Africa’s sovereignty and recognised systems of traditional leadership.

The protest was led by March and March civil organisation, which has strong support from traditional leaders and political parties, including ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance.

Large crowds moved through parts of the city, their anger directed at what they described as an unlawful and disrespectful act.

SA sovereignty ‘sacrosanct’

ActionSA spokesperson Matthew George said the installation of a Nigerian king on South African soil would not be accepted.

“South Africa is a sovereign country and ActionSA will not stand by while a group of foreigners arrogates to itself the authority to install and coronate a king on South African soil.

“ActionSA believes that this blatant disregard for the country’s sovereignty and recognised traditional leadership, particularly the AmaRharhabe Kingdom under King Sandile, cannot be tolerated,” said George.

As the march progressed, protesters moved through the city, targeting businesses believed to be Nigerian-owned, including a nightclub. The venue, however, was closed by the time the group arrived, and no incidents were reported.

The march was expected to conclude at City Hall, where organisers planned to hand over a memorandum to the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, calling for urgent government intervention.

Khoi-San leaders slam ‘violation’

The controversy has also drawn a sharp response from the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. Acting chief executive Pamella Ndudane condemned the coronation, arguing that such authority falls within the jurisdiction of the amaRharhabe Kingdom, led by King Sandile.

Ndudane described the coronation as unilateral and unlawful, warning that it undermines both the heritage and authority of recognised traditional leadership structures.

“This development constitutes a flagrant violation of established customary protocols, a direct affront to the institution of traditional leadership, and a troubling disregard for the constitutional and legislative framework governing traditional authorities in the Republic of South Africa,” she said.

“The House reiterates that the recognition, establishment, and functioning of any traditional leadership structure are strictly governed by the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which provides clear and non-negotiable procedures for legitimacy and recognition.”

The House has warned that such actions risk inflaming tensions and damaging social cohesion if left unaddressed. It has called on the national government to take decisive steps, including examining legal and immigration compliance, to prevent a repeat of the incident.

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