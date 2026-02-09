Vukile Property Fund’s commuter shopping centres drive growth

Specialist retail real estate investment trust, Vukile Property Fund, has reported gradual growth in festive season trading across its local retail portfolio.

The company’s South African portfolio of shopping centres delivered positive growth in November and December 2025.

Vukile owns Atlantis City Shopping Centre, Bedworth Centre, Bloemfontein Plaza, and Cape Town Belville Barons, among a long list of well-established centres.

Retail sales in November increased by 2.4% compared with the same period in 2024, while December trading density increased by 4.5%.

Vukile noted that all segments of its local portfolio recorded growth, with commuter-focused centres standing out.

These centres achieved an 11.1% increase in trading density, followed by value centres at 8%.

Township and rural centres, which account for about 60% of total turnover, also reported gains of 3.7% and 2.7%, respectively, while urban centres posted a 3.7% uplift.

Foot traffic across SA remains stable

Women’s clothing and footwear sales increased by 12.7% in December, and fast food increased by 12.5%, while cellphones and electronics increased by 9.9% and 8.7%, respectively.

Grocery, health and beauty, and home-related categories also recorded steady gains.

Vukile’s recently acquired Chatsworth Centre in KwaZulu-Natal contributed positively, delivering sales growth of 10.5% in November and 5.6% in December compared with the same period a year earlier, driven largely by strong Black Friday trading.

Foot traffic across the South African portfolio remained stable in November and rose by 3% in December, with commuter centres again leading performance after recording a 10.4% increase in visits.

Beyond South Africa, Vukile’s Iberian portfolio, held through Castellana Properties, also showed improved festive trading, with sales growth recorded across Spain and Portugal.

Vukile said the festive season performance highlights the strength of its strategy, which focuses on convenience-led retail and high-footfall locations.

