Vusumuzi Ndima tailors township dreams into global luxury brand

At 40, Vusumuzi “Bob the Stylist” Ndima is a man who wears many hats: stylist, designer, creative director, and visionary.

As the founder and creative director of Boys of Soweto, Ndima has built a brand that celebrates African identity while positioning township culture on the global fashion stage.

“I’ve always wanted to place the brand on its scale,” he told Sunday World.

“To position Boys of Soweto with an international audience, because, with the knowledge and experience I’ve gained, I believe I can build something that stands alongside the world’s best, while staying rooted in who we are.”

That belief took root over a decade ago, when Ndima began experimenting with fashion storytelling through visuals and streetwear.

“In 2011, we were just documenting style and showing the positive side of black men,” he recalls.

“By 2013, I registered the brand. I started selling T-shirts at markets, and tourists would gravitate towards our pieces. That’s when I knew I had something.”

From those early market stalls to a viral utility vest and a collaboration with Markham, Boys of Soweto has evolved into a premium lifestyle label that merges sophistication with soul.

The opening of his first Boys of Soweto store in 2022 marked a defining milestone.

“The decision to open a physical store came from a desire to create an experience, not just sell clothes,” he explains.

“It’s a space where people can chill, play music and connect. It’s inclusive, a hub for creatives and culture lovers alike.”

For Ndima, luxury is not about labels but about craftsmanship. “African luxury lies in quality and how something is made,” he says. “If it’s handmade, it carries time, energy, and skill; that’s true luxury.”

But the journey has been anything but easy. “The most challenging part of building a brand is capital,” he admits.

“In the fashion industry, access to materials and factories is limited; you really have to

build relationships. I’m self-funded, so I had to be creative, patient, and resourceful.”

His love for denim also speaks to his dedication to craftsmanship. “I’m a denim head,” he smiles. “But sourcing quality denim locally is tough.

“Those challenges built my character; they taught me resilience and the value of relationships.”

Beyond fashion, Ndima’s work is deeply community-driven. Through his mentorship

In the Boys Today, Men Tomorrow program, he’s empowering young men from Soweto and Ekurhuleni to dream bigger.

“We take boys from the township hiking and bring in guest speakers, creatives, therapists, and entrepreneurs to share their stories,” he says.

“We talk about mental health, anxiety, depression, and how to use your talent to create a livelihood. It’s about shifting mindsets.”

Having spent 27 years in Soweto, Ndima understands the pulse of his community, its creativity, its pain, and its potential.

“Boys of Soweto isn’t just about looking good,” he reflects. “It’s about restoring dignity and rewriting the narrative for young black men in the township.”

Today, the brand stands as a symbol of progress, proof that authenticity and ambition

can coexist.

“We’ve always been a creative entity that uses fashion to tell positive stories. Our mission is to dignify Africans through fashion, one story, one garment, and one generation at a time.”

