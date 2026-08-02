We don’t have the power to lead African Bank: Kganyago

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has expressed frustration that the SARB’s stake in African Bank does not grant it sufficient power to steer the struggling lender.
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- The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) holds a 50% stake in African Bank but has no board representation or controlling influence, limiting its ability to steer the struggling lender.
- African Bank faces financial difficulties, reporting a R624-million loss for the year ending March 2026, driven by bad debts and costly acquisitions like Ubank, Grindrod Bank, and Sasfin’s finance units.
- The bank’s expansion strategy to diversify from unsecured lending into retail and commercial banking has faced setbacks, leading to planned retrenchments of up to 1,200 employees and branch closures.
- SARB has received interest from potential buyers for its stake, but no firm, funded offers have emerged, reflecting broader investor concerns about African Bank’s prospects.
- Experts suggest breaking up African Bank and selling its various businesses separately might maximize shareholder value due to challenging conditions and the bank’s complex ownership structure.