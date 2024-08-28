‘We’re no construction mafia’ – Black Business body tells MEC

The Black Business Federation (BBF), an organisation representing black businesses, is closing ranks, refusing to be associated with the so-called construction mafias wreaking havoc.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for public works and infrastructure Martin Meyer and a key delegation from BBF met in a closed meeting in Durban to bury the hatchet and start on a clean slate.

Meeting long overdue

Malusi Zondi, the federation’s president, explained that the meeting was long overdue. He defined the engagement as fruitful.

“We were gravely concerned. Mainly about the widely reported narrative that suggests the federation is the construction mafia. Or it is behind mafia-style activities carried out at construction sites,” Zondi explained.

He further pointed out that the federation would advocate for job creation and opportunities for small businesses. This especially those in the construction sector. However, they will not support anarchy, he sad.

“The problem is that there are several grey areas which exist. With a number of unregulated rogue forums emerging through the cracks. [They] take advantage of the system,” he said.

Hotbed of ruthless construction mafias

KwaZulu-Natal has been the hotbed of the construction mafias. They would disrupt construction projects, demanding a stake. The groups are often well organised and armed to the teeth.

Meyer said while it was always desirable to source local skills in construction projects, at times it was difficult. This is because of the complexity of skills needed in some projects.

“These are positive engagements today. And we hope that from today a roadmap will be developed. It will include national policy change advocacy and a national construction imbizo amongst other strategies,” said Meyer.

He also noted that the collaboration will lead to a closer and formalised working relationship. This will be between the Black Business Federation, the provincial department of public works and the provincial government.

