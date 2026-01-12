Western Cape strengthens biodiversity protection with massive land expansion

The Western Cape has expanded its provincial conservation estate by more than 47 000 hectares, marking one of the largest recent additions to protected land in South Africa. The move includes the declaration of two new nature reserves and significant expansions to existing protected areas, strengthening biodiversity protection in one of the world’s most ecologically important regions.

South Africa is recognised as one of just 17 megadiverse countries globally, yet the South African National Bioinformatics Institute’s national biodiversity assessment shows that a substantial share of its ecosystems are already threatened or under pressure. Against this backdrop, formally protecting land is increasingly seen not only as an environmental priority but also as a strategic investment in climate resilience and sustainable

development.

Much of the newly protected land falls within the succulent Karoo and fynbos biomes, both classified as global biodiversity hotspots due to their exceptional species richness and high levels of endemism. These ecosystems are also among the most vulnerable to climate change, land degradation, and unsustainable development.

The largest expansion is to the Knersvlakte Nature Reserve in Namaqualand, which has grown by more than 34 00 hectares. The area is internationally recognised for its rare succulent plant species and unique quartz landscapes. The Anysberg Nature Reserve in the Klein Karoo has also been expanded by nearly 7 000 hectares, improving ecological connectivity across arid and semi-arid environments.

In addition, two new protected areas have been formally declared. Waterkloof Nature Reserve near Ladismith and Zebraskop Nature Reserve in the Gamkaberg region. Together, these additions strengthen habitat protection for a wide range of plant and animal species, including the Cape mountain zebra, endemic reptiles, and diverse birdlife.

Beyond biodiversity protection, the expansion highlights the growing role of conservation land as natural infrastructure. Intact ecosystems help regulate water flows, protect soils, reduce flood risk, and store carbon.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s synthesis reports indicate that nature-based solutions can deliver a significant share of the emissions reductions needed this decade, while also lowering the economic costs of climate-related disasters. In the Western Cape, protected landscapes support water security, agriculture and tourism, reducing long-term environmental and fiscal risk.

The additions were made possible through partnerships between the Western Cape government, Cape Nature, conservation NGOs, and philanthropic organisations.