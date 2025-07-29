Why Africa’s infrastructure matters to you: roads, power, progress

Africa is growing fast, but its infrastructure isn’t keeping up. Roads are crumbling, electricity is unreliable, clean water is scarce, and internet access is patchy.

These problems aren’t just inconveniences — they’re holding back the continent’s potential and affecting millions of lives every day.

A new report from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) highlights the urgent need to fix these issues. It offers solutions that could change the game.

Africa needs between $130-billion and $170-billion every year to build the infrastructure it needs. But investment falls far short. The result? Energy systems that can’t power homes and businesses. Transport networks that make trade expensive, and water systems that leave communities struggling.

80% of projects stall

According to the report: “Around 80% of projects stall before moving beyond planning and feasibility.”

That means most ideas for new roads, power plants, and water systems never become reality.

These delays have real consequences. Without reliable infrastructure, businesses can’t grow. People can’t access jobs, and children can’t study in schools with electricity or clean water.

“Infrastructure is not just a technical challenge or a budgetary line item. It is a central driver of inclusive growth, social cohesion, and structural transformation,” the report states.

For ordinary people, this isn’t just about big numbers or government plans — it’s about daily life. Imagine trying to run a small business without reliable electricity or spending hours walking to fetch water. Poor infrastructure makes life harder and more expensive for everyone, especially in rural and low-income areas.

Infrastructure

The report explains that better infrastructure can improve health, education, and job opportunities. For example, access to clean water reduces disease. While reliable transport helps farmers get their goods to market.

“Infrastructure expansion has long been associated with poverty reduction,” the report notes.

The PIC report outlines four key strategies to fix Africa’s infrastructure problems:

Suggested key strategies

Policy and regulatory reform:

Governments need to simplify approval processes and digitise land records to speed up projects. Right now, red tape and unclear rules are slowing everything down.

“Simplifying regulations and introducing standardised contracts can reduce uncertainty and speed up delivery,” the report suggests.

Innovative financing:

Public money alone isn’t enough. The report calls for blended finance, public-private partnerships, and user-pay models to attract private investment. These approaches have already worked in projects like Kenya’s Lake Turkana Wind Power, which combined public and private funding to build Africa’s largest wind farm.

Technology integration:

Tools like drones, advanced data analytics, and Building Information Modelling (BIM) can make projects faster and more efficient.

“Digital solutions can improve project design, monitoring, and delivery,” the report says.

Capacity building:

Governments need skilled professionals to plan and manage projects. Too many initiatives fail because agencies lack the expertise to execute them.

“Strengthening institutions and developing local talent are critical for sustained progress,” the report emphasises.

Acceleration units

The report urges governments to act quickly. It recommends creating dedicated infrastructure acceleration units to fast-track approvals and resolve bottlenecks. It also calls for land governance reforms to make land acquisition smoother and fairer. For investors, the report suggests using blended finance and risk-sharing tools to make projects more attractive.

Development finance institutions (DFIs) also have a role to play. They can provide technical support to governments and help prepare projects for funding.

“DFIs should significantly expand funding for project preparation facilities to create a stronger pipeline of bankable projects,” the report advises.

The stakes are high, but the solutions are clear. Better infrastructure isn’t just about building roads or power plants. It’s about creating opportunities and improving lives.

“Accelerating infrastructure development in Africa is not just an economic goal. It is essential for achieving inclusive growth, social equity, and long-term resilience,” the report concludes.

Bold action from governments, investors

For ordinary people, this means a future where clean water is available. Where electricity is reliable, and roads connect communities to opportunities. It’s a future worth fighting for. And it starts with bold action from governments, investors, and development partners.

Africa’s infrastructure challenges may seem overwhelming, but the path forward is clear. With the right policies, funding, and technology, the continent can build the systems it needs to thrive.

And when that happens, everyone benefits. From the farmer transporting goods to market to the student studying under a reliable light. It’s time to turn plans into progress.

