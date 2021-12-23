Young black female entrepreneur Sbahle Sithole’s brick company blossoms

Johannesburg – It’s rare to find women excelling in a male-dominated industry, but for Sbahle Sithole, through her perseverance and determination, she foresees her business overcoming milestones and nurturing well.

The 27-year-old black female who is the founder of Smais Bricks, began her journey of becoming a businesswoman, and the company began manufacturing operations in February 2020.

Smais Bricks is a 100% black female and privately owned company that began its operations in 2020 and aims to break into the JSE market in the years to come.

The brick manufacturing company is based in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Although she is qualified in Accounting, Sbahle instead went for passion as she had a love for bricklaying from a tender age. Despite the effects of the global pandemic, Smais Bricks has continued to operate with hopes to expand throughout Southern Africa. Smais Bricks intends to branch into varying avenues of the construction industry within the next 10 years and inspire a generation of relentless entrepreneurs.

They also offer free delivery for orders of 1 000 Bricks or more. With her expertise in the field, she manufactures her own bricks from scratch, by mixing plastic waste with sand, heats it, and then compresses it into bricks in different thicknesses and colours. Sbahle proudly claims that their product is “almost five to seven times stronger than concrete,” yet sustainable and affordable.

Her work can be followed through their website: www.smaisbricks.com

