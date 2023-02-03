1Magic telenovela ‘The River’ reaches end of the road

1Magic’s telenovela The River has come to an end, the channel confirmed, saying the telenovela will premiere the season finale on Monday.

The development follows a mass exit of fan-favourites Hlomla Dandala, Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo. The show was launched in 2018, airing over 1 200 episodes and made its impact beyond South African borders.

Over the years, the show scooped 26 Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) out of 31 nominations.

Phathu Makwarela, acclaimed producer at Tshedza Pictures, said when they created The River seven years ago, they wanted to tell a story with a definite ending.

“Now in its sixth season, we feel the time is right to bring the story of these beloved characters to an end, on our own terms and when the viewers still treasure the show,” said Makwarela.

“As the saying goes, a good dancer always knows when to leave the stage, and now it’s that time for The River.”

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said: “At M-Net local entertainment channels, we would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the cast and crew of The River for a memorable five years.

“Their hard work, dedication and brilliance have led to the telenovela’s success. The final season is going to be the show’s most epic one yet. The drama will be bigger and better, setting the stage for the ultimate finale.”

Over the years, the telenovela gave many a platform to shine, while unearthing new talent that went on to enjoy fruitful careers.

These include the likes of Zenokuhle Maseko, Larona Moagi, Lunga Mofokeng, Thabiso Ramotshela, Jessica Sithole and most recently Unathi Mkhize, Vuyo Biyela and Tina Dlathu.

On Thursday, Lawrence Maleka also bid farewell to his character Zolani Dlamini.

