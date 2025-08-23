South African actress Asavela Mqokiyana, known for her powerful roles in Isibaya and Abomama, recently opened up about one of the most challenging chapters of her life: navigating a painful divorce while caring for her six-month-old daughter.

In a deeply moving conversation on the Mommy Diaries podcast with Mapaseka Koetle, Mqokiyana shared her journey of heartbreak, healing, and rediscovering herself through motherhood.

“Having to go through my divorce with a six-month-old baby was a lot,” she revealed. As a new mother, she found herself caught between the responsibility of nurturing a child and the devastation of a dissolving marriage.

Dream shattered

“I had to be responsible for this little human, pour into her, while I was breaking inside.”

For Mqokiyana, the dream of a happy, two-parent household had been a cornerstone of her hopes for the future. Watching that dream unravel was deeply painful, but amid the heartbreak, she remained steadfast in prioritising her daughter’s well-being.

Despite their separation, she speaks positively of her ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana. And the respectful co-parenting relationship they have built.

“We are fine with her father. We co-parent beautifully. He has always been a great father to his children,” she added.

Now, as her daughter approaches her second birthday, Mqokiyana reflects on how motherhood became her anchor. A force that helped her stay grounded through emotional turmoil.

“My daughter saved me,” she said, acknowledging how her little girl gave her strength when she needed it most.

Rather than allowing her past pain to define her, Mqokiyana continues to move forward with grace and hope. She is open about still believing in love and the idea of marriage.

“I still want to get married again,” she said.