A complete lie, says K.O of rumours linking him to Shekhinah

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Shekinah and rapper K.O Instagram

Ntokozo Mdluli, well-known by his stage name K.O, has poured cold water over rumours that he is dating singer Shekhinah.

This after the pair was spotted looking very cozy at the Altitude Beach in Fourways over the weekend.

K.O said he and Shekhinah collaborated on a song a while ago, noting that their meeting at the weekend was not a confirmation that they were dating.

“Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low,” he wrote on his social media platform. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago, but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude [Beach].

“That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day.”

