A new beginning for Ndlovu

The Real Housewives of Durban reality show series was launched in Durban this week and moi was there, hobnobbing with the rich and famous.

Why does newcomer Silindile Ndlovu believe being part of the show will heal her broken heart?

Moi had a heart-to-heart, sister-to-sister chat with Sli, and she, unlike many of our celebs, whispered to moi that she comes from what she described as “unpleasant six-year relationship” with the owner of one of the KwaZulu-Natal clubs.

Silindile is an astute businesswoman in her own right, I must admit. She is a human resource consultant and founder of events management company.

Enough about showering praise, no one does the same to moi.

Your Lady in Gossip stopped her in her tracks from divulging the name of her ex-husband but word going around is he is a major shareholder in one of the famous Durban clubs.

What the heck would I do with the name, knowing him will not pay my bills.

The launch was held at the posh Pencil in Umhlanga Ridge on Thursday night. There was lots of glitz and glamour because the show itself follows the lives of millionaires and billionaires.

It was hot and we were all crammed inside the small venue. But it seemed those in attendance didn’t mind as they mingled with the stars of the show while indulging in fine snacks and drinks.

Let moi tell you what Sli said about the show: “The Real Housewives of Durban presents all of us with overall personal growth.

“For me, this is an avenue to start all over and rebuild, not only as an individual but also as a single mother,” she went on non-stop. “I come from a six-year relationship, which I feel I wasted my time and energy in. I gave it my all, so when that didn’t work out, I thought, ‘Why not? Let me try this.’

“This platform grants you the chance to promote and rebrand, especially when you’re coming from a place of starting all over again.”

Enough now Sli.

The place was full of A-listers, some from outside Durban, spotted new faces Maria Valaskatzis and Mbali Ngiba, promising viewers to brace themselves for drama, class and glamour.

The darlings of viewers, old horses Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo have been with the show from inception. They gave snippets of what’s in store ahead of February 1 premier.

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku alongside Nonkanyiso Conco and Londie London were not called back for season 3 but showed up to offer support. How nice?

Oh, nearly forgot Minnie Dlamini was the MC on the night. She brought along her mom. How sweet? Her mom confessed to be a number one fan of the show and Shwa.

Moi bumped into several socialites, local radio DJs, bloggers and Sorisha’s wealthy husband Vivian Reddy and Anna’s businessman, Kgolo “Daguru” Mthembu was also there, all having a lovely time.

