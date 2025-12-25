A season for love as gospel star Lusanda Beja pays lobola in a divine love story

Renowned gospel sensation and Jes’Ulidwala hitmaker Lusanda Beja has taken a significant step in his personal life after officially paying lobola for his bride, Zimkhitha.

According to Beja, his love story is divinely orchestrated.

The singer, known for his powerful ministry through music, took to social media and shared the moment he claims began two years ago.

He said he had finally obtained the cellphone number of the woman who would later become his wife after days of persistence.

On the same date this year, Beja honoured tradition by paying lobola, a moment he says affirmed what he had known from their very first date.

Beja said that first encounter left an indelible mark. Delayed by a flight, he arrived late at the restaurant where his date was already seated.

Yet the moment he walked in, he felt an unshakeable certainty. “I knew that I had just walked into my God-ordained forever,” he reflected. “She felt like home.”

Rewinding further, Beja revealed that months before meeting his wife, he had been grappling with the idea of marriage.

He said God had been speaking to him about it for some time, but he resisted, weighed down by past traumas and discouraged by the difficult marital experiences he had witnessed among people close to him.

“I pretended not to hear God for months. I was hoping He would understand and let it go,” he admitted.

He said on a quiet Saturday at home, he responded to God and laid everything bare, listing what he wanted and needed in a woman he would marry.

In his heart, he hoped that would be the end of the conversation, believing he was not yet ready for such a deep commitment.

Unbeknown to him, he believes the wheels were already in motion. “Little did I know that God was already working behind the scenes,” Beja said.

“He just needed me to step into that agreement with Him, and everything else unfolded exactly as it was meant to.”

Now, standing at the threshold of marriage, the gospel star says he has no regrets. He views the journey as a testament to faith, timing and divine purpose.

“God’s plans for us are indeed greater than anything we could ever plan for ourselves. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he concluded.

