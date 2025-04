Award-winning actor Abdul Khoza has bared his soul in a gut-wrenching open letter to the entertainment industry, exposing the dark side of fame that’s left him broken.

The star, who first stole hearts in the acting competition Class Act, is no stranger to the spotlight. But his latest words reveal a man wrestling with the very craft that made him a household name.

“They call me an actor, musician, painter, or writer. But I am simply an artist, driven by an insatiable passion,” Khoza wrote.

Slave to the craft