Acclaimed actor Wiseman Mncube leaves ‘Uzalo’ after six years

One of South Africa’s most-watched soapies, Uzalo season nine, came to an end on Wednesday.

The end of season nine will see award-winning thespian Wiseman Mncube bow out of the weekday soap opera, which airs on SABC1 at 8.30pm.

Mncube joined Uzalo six years ago when his character, Sbonelo Mhlongo, an aspiring medical practitioner, was introduced to the viewers.

On the show, Masoja Msiza’s character, Nkunzi Mhlongo, played Sbonelo’s on-screen father, who introduced him to crime.

In 2023, it was reported that Mncube had submitted a resignation letter.

Taking to social media, Mncube reflected on the time he spent growing his craft on the show.

“It’s been a beautiful journey, ngyabonga kakhulu [thank you so much] for the love and support you gave Sbonelo Babongile Mhlongo,” he wrote.

“I will never forget this journey, which changed my life. Good luck to the remaining soldiers. Continue with the baton maqhawe [heroes]; one love, one blood forever, Uzalo.”

In the biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza in 2023, Mncube played the part of the most beloved artist, Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala.

In the same year, Mncube also portrayed Zwide, one of the lead roles on Shaka iLembe.

He is currently starring in My Brother’s Keeper, a prime-time telenovela on Mzansi Magic about a family dragged into a fatal succession war of their own making.

The protagonist of the telenovela is Nqubeko Shabalala, a mistress’s overly ambitious and assertive son who is fed up with his father ignoring him.

Nqubeko decides to go after his brother’s widow, Fakazile (Zola Nombona), against the custom of ukungena, which is to claim the widow of one’s deceased brother as one’s own.

Fakazile is the most powerful woman within the Shabalala family empire.

new telenovela, My Brothers Keeper, will replace Gomora

