Actor Bonko Khoza proves his worth in new high-stakes crime drama ‘Levels’

Fresh off career-defining performances in The Wife, Red Ink, and iThonga, Bonko Khoza is back on screens in a role that once again proves why he is regarded as one of South Africa’s most magnetic actors.

In Levels, Mzansi Magic’s latest high-stakes crime drama, which is produced by the multi-award-winning Busisiwe Ntintili under The Ntintili Factory, Khoza portrays Detective Steve Vilakazi.

Levels, which has already generated excitement for its audacious narrative, begins with the loss of R1-billion in foreign currency during a risky heist at a private airport.

Elite detective Bongi Nkosi, played by Lunathi Mampofu of Inimba fame, is assigned to crack the case, but her mission becomes more complicated when she is paired with Vilakazi, a rising star from the headquarters whose presence stirs up more than evidence.

What follows is a gripping mix of betrayal, secrets, buried trauma, and undeniable chemistry.

For Khoza, the role of Steve Vilakazi was irresistible.

“When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to Steve. There’s a rawness to him, a man who carries both strength and vulnerability in equal measure. That’s always exciting because it means I can build something layered and human,” he says.

Fascinating and relatable

He asserts that Vilakazi is a man in conflict with himself.

“He’s deeply flawed, torn between doing what’s right and protecting himself. And that’s what makes him fascinating and relatable. We all know what it’s like to live with the weight of choices.”

Playing Steve Vilakazi came with its own thrills and nerves.

“What excited me the most was his unpredictability. He makes you dig. That’s a gift for an actor, but also nerve-wracking because you want to do justice to that complexity.”

Khoza’s dynamic with Mampofu has already grabbed viewers’ attention. Off-screen, he describes working with her as an absolute gift.

“She’s incredibly talented and deeply present. We trusted each other, which gave us freedom to push boundaries and explore the tension between Steve and Bongi,” he says.

One standout moment for Khoza came during a late-night warehouse shoot.

“Everything just clicked: the silence before action, the energy, and the crew. When we wrapped, the whole room felt it. Those are the moments that remind you why you fell in love with storytelling.”

Questioning the establishment

Looking ahead, Khoza says he’s still chasing roles that scare him.

“I’d love to dive into psychological roles, maybe a character caught between genius and madness or stories rooted in African mythology told on a global stage.

“I aspire to undertake projects that question established norms and create opportunities for African cinema.”

Khoza does not hesitate when asked about the impact he hopes his work leaves behind.

“I want my work to affirm that African stories carry weight, beauty, and universality. Acting isn’t just escape; it’s reflection, healing, and connection. And I hope young actors see that their dreams are valid.”

Of course, not everything on set is taken seriously. Asked who is most likely to break character during a tense scene, Khoza laughs: “Definitely me! Lunathi is laser-focused, but occasionally the smallest thing will crack us up.

“That balance between the work and the fun is the joy of it.”

