Actor Buyile Mdladla on the unforgiving yet rewarding nature of film industry

In the world of television and film, talent is only part of the equation. Longevity requires resilience, humility, and the ability to weather rejection. Thespian Buyile Mdladla has a career spanning over 20 years and has carved out a space in an industry he calls both “unforgiving“ and “rewarding”.

Currently captivating audiences as Gabriel Gigaba in Mzansi Magic’s Genesis, Mdladla is no stranger to the complexities of playing layered characters.

Gabriel is powerful and influential but also deeply flawed.

Getting into character

“He’s a man who projects strength but wrestles with demons behind closed doors,” says Mdladla.

“Beneath the suit and authority, there’s a man crying out for redemption.”

Portraying Gabriel came with emotional weight. One of the toughest moments for Mdladla was filming a brutal scene where Gabriel assaults a vulnerable young man.

“It cut deep because I knew audiences would hate Gabriel for it. To make it real, I had to dig into raw emotions and replay painful experiences from my own life. It was draining, but it’s those scenes that test whether you can rise to the challenge.”

While audiences often see only the glamour, Mdladla stresses that acting is filled with difficult realities.

“One of the lowest points is when you’re told your contract won’t be renewed. Not because of your performance, but simply because writers have no storyline left for you,” he recalls.

The highs and lows of industry

“You pour yourself into a character, then suddenly you’re back to auditions, throwing the dice again. That’s the unforgiving part.”

Yet there are highs too.

“When the crew applauds after a scene, that affirmation is priceless. They are my first audience. And when they respond to the rawness of a performance, it reminds me why I do this.”

Part of Mdladla’s strength comes from balancing his work as an actor with his calling as a pastor.

“My faith is my anchor. It shapes how I approach characters. I see each role as a vessel with a lesson. With Gabriel, it was about showing flaws honestly but without judgement. That even the most broken people still have purpose.”

This perspective has also helped him survive the unpredictable nature of the business.

“You need to remain humble and respectful,” he says. “I’ve seen incredibly talented actors fall because ego got in the way. In this industry, relationships matter just as much as talent.”

Though often typecast as powerful figures, Mdladla is eager to break free.

“I’d love to play the nice guy for once. The kind of character who helps an old lady cross the street,” he joked. “Audiences haven’t really seen my playful side.”

SA industry among global giants

Even in heavy productions, humour sneaks through. He fondly remembers making co-star Baby Cele laugh uncontrollably during an intense argument scene on Genesis.

“The director had just called ‘action,’ but she couldn’t keep a straight face. Soon the whole crew was laughing. Moments like that are a gift in such a demanding profession.”

Mdladla believes that despite its challenges, the South African industry is finally getting its global due.

“Roles like Gabriel prove we can tell stories with the same depth as anywhere in the world,” he said. “We’re not just supporting acts in global cinema. We’re leading narratives that are authentic and uniquely African.”

For him, the takeaway from Gabriel’s story is universal.

“Power without accountability destroys. Gabriel had everything, but his inability to confront his brokenness was his downfall. Redemption is possible, but only if we’re willing to face our truth.”

