Actor Chrispen Nyathi slammed for bragging about work while others struggle

DiepCity star Chrispen Nyathi came under fire over a social media post about working while fans sleep.

Nyathi, the Zimbabwean actor best known for his role as Pastor Charleston Ncube in the Mzansi Magic drama series DiepCity, has come under criticism for a recent social media post where he seemingly gloated about working while others were sleeping.

He took to his Facebook page and wrote: “Sisemsebenzini, wena usalele [I’m working while you are still sleeping]. But you expect things to change.”

The post did not sit well with many followers, who argued that they, too, would love to wake up and go to work. But unemployment and lack of opportunities are holding them back.

Fans rein him in

Asanda Mellz reprimanded him, urging him to stop gloating over others’ misfortunes. “Soon you’ll be asking for donations from us.”

Nyathi responded: “God forbid, that will not and never shall be my reality. God himself has set up structures for me not to find myself there.”

Other fans expressed their concern about the tone of the post. Joyful Mncube commented: “Maybe if you used different words or rearranged them. I can imagine how it sits on someone who is trying so hard every day but not getting a break.”

Gasela added: “My dear brother, please when the gigs run dry on your side, remember this post. Our situations are different. His favour doesn’t locate us all at the same time.

“I doubt that all of those who are still sleeping have been presented with opportunities and shrugged them off. I come in peace. Keep working hard.”

Not always rosy

Nyathi later replied, clarifying his own struggles. “To be honest with you, things have really been dry this year,” he said.

“I haven’t received a single contract of a shoot that lasted more than four days. But I get and try and make life work.”

Despite his explanation, many fans continued to criticise him. They pointed out that his initial post appeared insensitive to those facing unemployment.

Nyathi started acting in theatre productions before moving into television.

He gained recognition for his role in DiepCity, where his portrayal of Pastor Charleston Ncube earned him widespread acclaim.

Nyathi has won multiple awards, including the Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Actor at the Royalty Soapie Awards in 2021 and Best Supporting Actor in 2024.

He often shares insights into his career and personal experiences. Though his candid posts have occasionally sparked public debate.