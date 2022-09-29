Actor Clint Brink excited for fatherhood

South African multiple SAFTA award-winning thespian, writer and producer Clint Brink is gearing up to play a different role in his life. He is about to welcome his first offspring.

The former Backstage actor, affectionately known as Tino on the show, took to social media to express his joy on his 42nd birthday on Thursday.

Brink, who is also a singer, announced that his wife Steffi is pregnant and said their unborn baby is his perfect birthday present. Steffi is a Namibian model and beauty pageant titleholder, as well as a former Survivor SA contestant. She is also a fitness influencer.

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Quoting a bible verse, the actor said they are blessed. “The best birthday present I could ask for, I am overwhelmed and grateful. I love you momma bear,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink)

