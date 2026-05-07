Actor Malibongwe Mdwaba bids emotional farewell to ‘Skeem Saam’

Actor Malibongwe Ricador Mdwaba has seemingly confirmed his departure from Skeem Saam after penning an emotional message reflecting on his journey as Shongwe Radebe.

The actor shared the heartfelt post on social media ahead of Thursday night’s final episode involving his character, thanking the production team, fellow actors, and viewers for embracing his performance throughout season 14.

“Ahead of tonight’s final episode for Shongwe, I believe it’s important for me to pause and reflect what this season has been. Five months of crafting this arc has felt like a lifetime as I discovered myself,” Mdwaba wrote.

Mdwaba first joined the popular SABC1 educational drama in 2025 as Shongwe, an ex-convict who formed a connection with Lehasa Maphosa while behind bars.

The character later returned under the alias Mr Xulu, posing as a teacher at Turfloop High School in one of the soapie’s most gripping twists.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Mdwaba opened up about Shongwe’s dark and emotionally layered journey, explaining that the character never saw himself as evil.

“He doesn’t think he is a villain,” Mdwaba previously said. “He believes he is trying to survive in a society that has already decided who he is.”

At the time, the actor also explained that Shongwe’s decision to assume another identity stemmed from desperation and rejection faced by many former prisoners trying to rebuild their lives.

Challenged creatively and spiritually

The role quickly earned praise from viewers, with many applauding Mdwaba’s raw and emotionally charged performance.

Reflecting on the experience, the actor said the role challenged him creatively and spiritually.

“I have always said that I want to be challenged and to do stories that I can truly sink my teeth into. This arc and storyline gave me exactly that. It stretched me. It asked more of me, and it trusted me to meet it there,” he wrote.

He also thanked his fellow cast members for creating a safe and collaborative working environment.

“There was a level of awareness between us that often did not need words. Anything could happen in a take, and we trusted each other enough to go with it.”

Mdwaba reserved special appreciation for fans who supported the character throughout the season.

“The love I have received for this character even in public spaces has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way,” he wrote.

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